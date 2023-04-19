Blazers beat WinterHawks 3-2 in Portland, take 3-0 series lead

Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

The Kamloops Blazers took a stranglehold on their second-round WHL Playoffs series Wednesday with a 3-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the Rose City.

Jakub Demek, Logan Stankoven and Fraser Minten were the goal scorers for the Blazers, while Olen Zellweger had two helpers. Jack O’Brien and Luca Cagnoni scored for Portland.

Stankoven scored early in the second to put the Blazers up 2-1 and Minten’s goal at 1:56 of the third made it 3-1. Cagnoni beat Dylan Ernst with six minutes remaining to make it a 3-2 final.

Ernst made 22 saves on 24 Portland shots to earn the win in net. Jan Spunar stopped 33 of 36 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers scored twice on three power-play opportunities. Portland scored once on four chances with a man advantage.

Announced attendance at Veterans Memorial Coliseum was 3,518.

The two clubs will do it again Thursday in Portland for Game 4 with a 7 p.m. puck drop. If necessary, Game 5 will be played Saturday at Sandman Centre.