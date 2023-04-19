Kelowna Rocket named alternate captain for Team Canada at U-18 World Championship

Photo: Hockey Canada

Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall has been named to the leadership group representing Team Canada at the National Mens U-18 World Championship in Switzerland later this month.

According to the team's Twitter page, Cristall — who led the Kelowna Rockets in scoring during the 2022-23 regular season with 95 points (39g, 56a) in 54 games — will dawn the alternate letter on his jersey.

Joining Cristall as leaders for Canada are alternate captain Colby Barlow of the Owen Sound Attack, and captain Cam Allen of the Guelph Storm.

Allen is a defenceman who put up 25 points (5g, 20a) through 62 games in the 2022-23 season.

As for Barlow, he's slotted to play left wing, and he put up 79 points through 59 match ups this year.

The Rockets forward has past experience playing for Team Canada. Cristall managed to score seven points through six games at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

It's there where the young forward captured gold with a victory over Sweden.

He'll be looking to do the same this time around in Switzerland.

The tournament officially gets underway April 20, when Canada takes on Sweden at 5:30 a.m. Pacific time.