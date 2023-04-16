Two Kelowna Rockets named to Canada U18 men's team

Photo: Kelowna Rockets - Steve Dunsmoor Andrew Cristall

Two Kelowna Rockets will be representing Canada later this month at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship in Switzerland.

Hockey Canada announced the 22-player team Saturday, which included Rockets players Andrew Cristall and Caden Price.

“We are excited to unveil the 22 players who will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship, as we believe this group brings a lot of talent and experience from the Canadian Hockey League and international competition,” said director of player personnel Alan Millar in a statement.

“We know this group is excited for the opportunity to compete for a gold medal represent Canada with pride in Switzerland.”

Cristall and Price both previously played for Canada’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, bringing home the gold medal last August.

Cristall was awarded the Rockets 2023 MVP award, posting a team-leading 95 points over 54 games in what was ultimately a disappointing season for the team.

"It's pretty special, it's an honour to be able to put the Maple Leaf on and represent your country in any form," said Cristall. "Obviously, it's a bitter end to our season, but getting that phone call was pretty nice to have my season not end so soon and hopefully help Canada win a gold medal at the U18s."

Price, meanwhile, was named the Rockets top defenceman this season, leading the team's defencemen in assists and points.

"Anytime you're getting a phone call from Hockey Canada, it's such a great opportunity," said Price. "It's a quick turnaround; you're in a tight series with your season coming to an end and the next thing you know you're getting the call. I'm so grateful to have the chance to go overseas and represent Canada."

The 22 players will be heading to Zurich, Switzerland for practice from April 12-16, before the tournament gets underway on April 20. More information on the tournament can be found here.