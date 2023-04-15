Stankoven shines as Blazers beat up on 'Hawks, take 2-0 series lead

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Ryan Hofer and Jakub Demek battle in front of the Portland net Saturday at Sandman Centre where the Kamloops Blazers beat the Winterhawks to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round WHL Playoffs series.

Logan Stankoven scored twice and set up three more on Saturday at Sandman Centre as the Kamloops Blazers shut out the Portland Winterhawks 5-0 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round WHL Playoffs series.

“It’s a good feeling, a good start,” Stankoven said following the game.

“We know it’s going to take a lot more than just two wins at home here. We’re going back to Portland so we’re going to have to follow up the things we did well here and just get after it in Portland.”

Stankoven (2), Caedan Bankier, Olen Zellweger and Daylan Kuefler were the goal scorers Saturday for the Blazers. Bankier and Matthew Seminoff finished with two helpers apiece.

The Blazers were up 1-0 until late in the second period, when they scored twice in a 90-second span to take a commanding lead. Stankoven and Kuefler tallied in the third to make it a 5-0 final.

Kamloops head coach Shaun Clouston said the game was closer than it looked on the scoreboard.

“Another battle,” he said. “For the most part really, really close, and guys kept working, kept at it and were able to break it open a little bit in the third. Our power play was really good. Ernie made some big saves.”

Dylan Ernst was perfect on 28 shots to earn the win in net. Jan Spunar made 37 saves on 42 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

Ernst’s shutout was his third of the postseason. No other WHL goalie has more than one. Clouston praised the netminder after the game.

“He competed hard and made big saves for us again tonight,” he said. “He’s been really, really good.”

The Blazers took their foot off the gas in the third period in Game 1 on Friday, allowing Portland to score a couple of goals late. That was not the case on Saturday, and Ernst credited his teammates for putting in a full 60 minutes.

“The team obviously didn’t give up much,” he said. “So I didn’t have to do much today.”

The Blazers scored three times on four power-play opportunities. The Winterhawks were scoreless on two chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,155.

The Blazers now lead the second-round WHL Playoffs series 2-0. The series will shift south of the border to Portland for games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Kamloops players expect a hostile crowd at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the Rose City.

Ernst said he’s ready for it.

“Honestly, I like that a lot — I like the haters,” he said. “It gives you motivation to do things you didn’t even know you could do, so it will be good.”

If necessary, Game 5 will be played back at Sandman Centre on Saturday, April 22.

Updated at 10:06 p.m.