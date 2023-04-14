Demek scores twice as Blazers down 'Hawks, take 1-0 series lead

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Jakob Demek scored twice and Olen Zellweger had two assists Friday at Sandman Centre as the Kamloops Blazers downed the Portland Winterhawks 6-4 to take a 1-0 lead in their second-round WHL Playoffs series.

Emmitt Finnie, Demek (2), Fraser Minten, Matthew Seminoff and Logan Stankoven were the goal scorers for the Blazers. James Stefan (3) and Marcus Nguyen scored for the Winterhawks.

The Blazers led 4-2 after the second period and goals from Seminoff and Stankoven early in the third doubled their lead. Nguyen got one back on the power play at 16:48 of the third period and Stefan beat Dylan Ernst for his hat-trick goal with two seconds remaining.

Ernst made 28 saves on 32 Portland shots to earn the win in net. Jan Spunar was sharp for the Winterhawks, stopping 32 of 38 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers scored once on two power-play opportunities and the Winterhawks had two goals on five chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,069.

The Blazers now lead the second-round series 1-0. Game 2 will go Saturday back on Mark Recchi Way with a 7 p.m. face-off before the series shifts to Portland for games on Wednesday and Thursday.

More to come ...