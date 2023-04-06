Zellweger scores OT buzzer beater as Blazers sweep Giants, advance to Round 2

Photo: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants The Kamloops Blazers celebrate after Olen Zellweger's overtime winner Thursday in Langley, which gave the club a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Giants and a four-game series sweep.

Olen Zellweger scored the game-winner with one second remaining in overtime Thursday in Langley to secure a 5-4 win for the Kamloops Blazers and a four-game first round sweep of the Vancouver Giants.

Ryan Hofer (2), Connor Levis and Zellweger (2) were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Vancouver captain Ty Thorpe (3) and Skyler Bruce scored for the Giants.

The game was tied 3-3 early in the third when Zellweger scored to put the Blazers back on top. Bruce scored a power-play goal with five minutes remaining to tie the game and give the Giants life.

It stayed 4-4 until 19:59 of overtime when Zellweger’s buzzer beater got past Jesper Vikman and found the back of the Vancouver net.

Dylan Ernst made 31 saves on 35 shots to earn the win in net. Vikman stopped 62 of 67 Kamloops shots — including 25 saves in overtime alone.

The Blazers scored twice on five power-play opportunities. The Giants had two goals on six chances.

Announced attendance at Langley Events Centre was 3,401.

The Blazers swept the best-of-seven series in four games to move on to the second round of the WHL Playoffs. Their second-round opponent has not yet been determined.

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, the Seattle Thunderbirds swept the Kelowna Rockets in four games, the Portland Winterhawks lead the Everett Silvertips 3-0 and the Prince George Cougars and Tri-City Americans are tied 2-2.