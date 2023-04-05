Seattle completes first round sweep of Rockets, winning 3-0 Wednesday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets gave it all they had but, in the end it wasn't enough.

For the second year in a row the Rockets season came to an end at the hands of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The T-Birds completed a four-game first round sweep Wednesday with a surgical 3-0 victory at Prospera Place.

Despite the result, much of the crowd of more than 3,400 mostly partisan fans hung around until the end, giving the team a standing ovation as the final seconds of the season ticked away and the players gave one final salute before exiting down the tunnel and into the dressing room for the final time this season.

Following the game, head coach Kris Mallette took a few minutes to address the team. He said he told them how proud he was for the way they competed over the series and how hard they worked over the course of the season.

"They set a standard for the guys that are returning that the expectations for what we were able to do...we got some valuable experience for our group that hopefully bodes well moving forward," said Mallette.

"We're young right. These four games are some real good experience for them. There's a standard we want to get to and we competed.

"I don't think anybody gave us a chance. We could have been blown out in every game and every game we weren't. It might not have been as pretty but credit to out players for how hard they worked and how hard they battled and never gave up."

Wednesday's game was scoreless after 20 and may have turned during the opening moments of the second period.

The Rockets opened the period with a two-man advantage for 66 seconds but looked tentative with the puck. Dylan Wightman had the only real good look from the slot but that was turned away by Tomas Milic.

Kelowna was handed four power plays over the course of the first period but were unable to get much going.

Seattle seemed to slowly take control from there.

Captain Lucas Ciona tipped home Reid Schaefer's shot from the top of the circle on a bang-bang passing play on their first man advantage of the evening near the midway point of the second.

It stood up as the game winner.

Milic made one more huge stop to keep the Rockets off the board late in the period when he turned Wightman away again when the Kelowna veteran deked backhand then forehand but was unable to get the puck over the outstretched pad.

Goals by Dylan Guenther and Jordan Gustafson in the third sealed it.

If there was any doubt as to the outcome, the T-Birds shut down the Rockets in the final period, allowing just one harmless shot on goal.

Players will be back later this week to clear out their lockers and meet with the coaching staff before going their separate ways this summer.

For goaltender Talyn Boyko who got the start Wednesday and turned away 35 of 38 shots, Adam Kydd and Carson Golder, it's the end of their junior journey while a handful may get the call to take part in the U-18 world championship.