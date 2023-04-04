Seattle upended the Rockets 3-1 to grab a commanding 3-0 lead in their first round playoff series

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

One would think the Kelowna Rockets deserve a better fate.

They have certainly played well enough to be anything but down 3-0 in their best-of-seven first round series with the Seattle Thunderbirds - their season hanging in the balance.

But, the T-Birds have been better when it matters most, during the third period.

As they have all season long, Seattle won the third period going away.

The league leaders in third period goals scored four unanswered in the third period Tuesday in a 4-1 victory over the Rockets before more than 3,500 faithful at Prospera Place Tuesday.

The Rockets have outscored the T-Birds 4-2 over the first 40 minutes, holding the lead or tied in each of the three games in the series.

They have been outscored a combined 9-0 in the third period.

"Our group have played two very solid periods in all three games and come the third period...tonight in particular, decisions we made especially at the blue line really played into us not being able to generate much," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

"The success we had was getting it behind their defence and working them down low. In the third period in particular we got loose, we got overconfident and just kind of strayed from our game plan."

After a fairly even, scoreless first it was the Rockets who broke through first.

Andrew Cristall, who had been held without a point and with just two shots during the first two games in Seattle broke the ice Tuesday.

He grabbed a loose puck just inside the Seattle blueline, cut to the net off the left wing and deked Tomas Milic to the backhand.

Cristall had a great chance to double the lead near the end of the second during a flurry in the Seattle end but his shot from the low slot just missed on the blocker side.

Jari Kykkanen was spectacular over the first 40, stoning Dylan Guenther twice in the second, the first a blocker stop on a two-on-one, the second a save on a breakaway.

But, he couldn't stop them all.

Guenther, acquired at the trade deadline, tied it 3:31 into the third, beating Kykkanen from the right circle off the rush.

With the game tied at 1-1 Cristall had a chance to restore the lead but Milic came out to challenge his shot from close in.

Jordan Gustafson notched what proved to be the winner just past the midway mark of the third when his wrist shot from the left circle seemed to handcuff Kykkanen, beating him to the far side again.

The dagger came from captain Lucas Ciona minutes later tapping home a centering pass from behind the net.

Kyle Crnkovic sealed it with an empty net goal in the final minute.

"My team right now is playing some of the best hockey that they can play. They want to spend some more time together and they're working as hard as they can.

"Maybe earlier in the season it would have been a different story but our group, for whatever reason, they really want to play and play more."

With the season on the line in game four Wednesday, Mallette says they just have to go out and play the way they have.