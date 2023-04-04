Another shutout as Blazers pound Giants to take 3-0 series lead

Photo: Vancouver Giants

Caedan Bankier had two goals and an assist Tuesday in Langley as the Kamloops Blazers blanked the Vancouver Giants 5-0 to take a 3-0 stranglehold on their first-round playoff series.

Logan Stankoven, Emmitt Finnie, Ryan Hofer and Bankier were the goal scorers for the Blazers.

The Blazers led 2-0 after 40 minutes and put the game out of reach early in the third, when Hofer and Bankier scored twice in a two-minute span. Bankier iced it with an empty-net goal late.

Dylan Ernst earned his second shutout of the series, stopping each of the 17 Vancouver shots fired on net. Jesper Vikman was solid in goal for the Giants, making 41 saves on 45 shots in a losing effort.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Blazers had three chances and the Giants had one.

Announced attendance at Langley Events Centre was 2,417, a handful of whom were City of Kamloops staff and council members who are in the Lower Mainland for a Union of B.C. Municipalities conference.

The Blazers now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. They will have a chance to clinch the series and move on to Round 2 with a win back at Langley Events Centre on Thursday.