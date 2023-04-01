Blazers put up six in convincing win, take 2-0 series lead on Giants

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven had another big night on Saturday at Sandman Centre, combining for a half-dozen points in a 6-1 win over the Vancouver Giants.

The lopsided victory gives the Blazers a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Ryan Hofer, Zellweger, Caedan Bankier, Daylan Kuefler, Dylan Sydor and Emmitt Finnie were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Samuel Honzek scored the lone goal for the Giants.

The Blazers scored two quick ones early in the first period and never looked back. They were up 5-0 when Honzek scored the Giants’ first goal of the series at 12:55 of the third.

Zellweger finished with a goal and two assists while Stankoven put up three assists. The two combined for eight points in Game 1 on Friday.

Blazers' head coach Shaun Clouston said he's been impressed by Zellweger through the first two games of the series.

"He’s a gamer, he competes hard," he said. "He’s got a ton of energy, he plays fast, he’s deceptive — he’s been great."

Clouston also credited Hofer's line — which features Jakub Demek and Ashton Ferster — for its strong play on Saturday.

"They’re three big men that go hard and play direct, lean on you," he said. "They’ve done a great job."

Hofer said the line is clicking, both in terms of physicality and offensive output.

"We’re three big bodies and we’re trying to be as physical as we can. If we can also put it in the net, that’s a bonus," he said.

"We’ve all kind of got that tenacity in our games. We’re always going to finish hits and we’ve got a second guy supporting, so we all compliment each other well."

Dylan Ernst made 25 saves on 26 Vancouver shots to earn the win in net. Brett Mirwald stopped 49 of 55 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers scored once on six power-play opportunities. The Giants scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,033.

The Blazers opened the best-of-seven series Friday with an 8-0 win at Sandman Centre.

The series now shifts to the Lower Mainland for a pair of games — Game 3 on Tuesday and Game 4 on Thursday, both at Langley Events Centre. If necessary, Game 5 will be played at Sandman Centre on Saturday, April 8.