Prince Albert will sell select first in the 2023 WHL prospects draft

Photo: Contributed

The Prince Albert Raiders will be sitting pretty when the 22 Western Hockey League teams meet up for the 2023 prospects draft May 11.

The Raiders were the big winners during Wednesday's draft lottery that determined the order of selection for the six non-playoff teams in the opening round of the draft.

The Edmonton Oil Kings, who finished with the worst record this past season won the lottery, but due to a prior deal with the Raiders involving the acquisition of defenceman Kaiden Guhle, Prince Albert get the pick.

The Raiders will also pick second followed by Spokane, Victoria and Brandon. The Vancouver Giants who own Swift Current's first round selection will pick sixth.

The Kelowna Rockets had the seventh pick, put that selection now belongs to the Raiders as well through prior deals.

In subsequent rounds, the Rockets will select fourth.

Through prior deals the Rockets do not own their third, fourth or sixth round picks, however they have been able to acquire two additional picks in the third, fourth and fifth rounds.

A separate lottery was held to determine the order of selection for the two-round U.S. prospects draft.

The Spokane Chiefs will pick first in that draft which will be held May 10, the day before the main draft.

The Rockets will select seventh in the first round and fourth in the second.

Players eligible for the U.S. draft are those reside in the 20 western U.S. states.

Those not selected in the draft will be available in the main prospect draft.