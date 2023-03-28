Kelowna Rocket forward named to WHL's BC Division all-star team

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall can add another accolade to his ever expanding trophy case.

The 17-year-old was named to the BC Division's first all-star team on Tuesday.

It's the first of what should be numerous all-star nods.

Cristall, named the Rockets most valuable player at the close of the regular season over the weekend, led the team in scoring with 39 goals and 56 assists.

His 95 points were good for sixth in the league.

Cristall is expected to be a high first round draft choice at the NHL draft in June.

Joining Cristall on the first all-star team are forwards Logan Stankoven (Kamloops) and Chase Wheatcroft (PG).

Stankoven led the Memorial Cup host Blazers with 97 points while Wheatcroft finished second in league scoring to Connor Bedard with 107 points.

Olen Zellweger (Kamloops) and Ethan Samson (PG) were named on defence while goaltender Jesper Vikman of the Vancouver Giants rounded out the first all-star team.