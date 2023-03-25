Blazers close out regular season with 3-2 shootout loss to Cougars

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Netminder Jesse Sanche made 15 saves on 17 shots in his WHL debut Saturday in Prince George as the Kamloops Blazers closed out the regular season with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Cougars.

Ashton Ferster and Emmitt Finnie scored for the Blazers. Hudson Thornton and Riley Heidt were the goal scorers for the Cougars.

The Blazers dressed a young lineup, giving workhorses Logan Stankoven, Fraser Minten and Dylan Ernst the night off for the regular-season finale.

Sanche, a 16-year-old rookie from Kelowna, was solid in net for the Blazers in his first WHL start. Tyler Brennan made 43 saves on 45 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net for the Cougars.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play. The Blazers had five chances and the Cougars had two.

Announced attendance at CN Centre in P.G. was 5,880.

With the loss, the Blazers will finish the season with a record of 48-14-4-2. The Cougars end the campaign with a record of 37-24-6-1.

The No. 2-seed Blazers will start their first-round WHL Playoffs series against the Vancouver Giants, who finished seventh in the Western Conference, on Friday at Sandman Centre.