Blazers surrender six straight, lose 7-2 to Cougars

Photo: Alex Beckett/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers surrendered a half-dozen consecutive goals Friday at Sandman Centre en route to a 7-2 loss to the Prince George Cougars in their final home game of the regular season.

Connor Levis and Caedan Bankier scored for the Blazers. Cayden Glover, Carlin Detained, Caden Brown, Koen Ziemmer, Blake Eastman and Zac Funk were the goal scorers for the Cougars.

Levis opened the scoring less than two minutes into the first, but the Cougars had built up a 3-1 lead by the end of the period. The visitors were up 5-1 after the second and the Blazers never got back within striking distance.

Dylan Ernst made 30 saves on 37 shots in a losing effort. Ty Young stopped 33 of 35 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net for the Cougars.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play. The Blazers had four chances and the Cougars has one.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,189.

With the loss, the Blazers move to 48-12-4-2 on the season. The Cougars improve to 35-24-6-1 with the win.

The two clubs will do it again on Saturday in Prince George to close out the regular season.

The No. 2-seed Blazers will open the WHL playoffs next Friday at Sandman Centre against the No. 7 Vancouver Giants (27-31-5-3).