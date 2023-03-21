First-place T-Birds earn comeback win over visiting Blazers

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets Olen Zellweger, shown here celebrating a goal during a game in Kelowna last weekend, scored twice Tuesday in Kent, Wash., where the Kamloops Blazers fell 6-3 to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Kamloops Blazers surrendered four consecutive goals Tuesday in Kent, Wash, snapping their nine-game win streak with a 6-3 loss to the high-flying Seattle Thunderbirds.

Ashton Ferster and Olen Zellweger (2) were the goal scorers for the Blazers/ Nolan Allan, Brad Lambert, Jared Davidson and Dylan Guenther (2) and Reid Schaefer scored for the Thunderbirds.

Seattle opened the scoring 34 seconds in but the Blazers led 2-1 after the first period. Then the T-Birds stepped on the gas, scoring four straight to make it 5-2. The teams exchanged goals late in the third to make it a 6-3 final.

Dylan Ernst made 29 saves on 34 Seattle shots in a losing effort. Thomas Milic stopped 34 of 37 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers scored twice on four power-play opportunities. The Thunderbirds scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance at Accesso ShoWare Center was 4,335.

The win moves the Western Conference-leading Thunderbirds to 53-9-1-2. The second-place Blazers fall to 47-12-4-2 with the loss — the club's first defeat since a Feb. 25 loss in Medicine Hat.

Tuesday’s result firmed up the Western Conference playoff picture. The Blazers now know they will take on the seventh-place Vancouver Giants (26-31-5-3) in the opening round, while the top-seeded T-Birds will face the Kelowna Rockets (26-36-4-0).

The Blazers and the Thunderbirds will do it again on Wednesday at Sandman Centre, which will be Pride Night for the Blazers. Puck drop is 7 p.m.