Blazers extend streak to eight with 5-2 win over Rockets

Photo: Alex Beckett/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers fired 60 shots on goal Friday at Sandman Centre, extending their win streak to eight with a 5-2 victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

Shea Van Olm, Emmitt Finnie, Logan Stankoven, Dylan Sydor and Connor Levis were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Grady Lenton and Dylan Wightman scored for the Rockets.

The teams traded goals early in the opening minutes but the Blazers had a 3-1 lead built up by the first intermission. Sydor made it 4-1 late in the second and Wightman got the Rockets back within a pair early in the third before Levis iced it with a long-range empty-netter late.

Dylan Ernst made 23 saves on 25 Kelowna shots to earn the win in net — his WHL-leading 38th of the season.

Talyn Boyko was busy in net for the Rockets, stopping 55 of 59 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers scored once on five power-play opportunities. The Rockets had one goal on two chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,371.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 46-11-4-2 on the season. They have already clinched a fourth-consecutive B.C. Division title and sit second in the WHL’s Western Conference — seven points back of the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (51-9-1-2).

The loss moves the Rockets to 26-36-3-0. They sit eighth in the Western Conference.

The Blazers and Rockets will do it again on Saturday at Prospera Place. Puck drop is 7 p.m.