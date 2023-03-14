Kelowna Rocket to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets will be without the services of rookie defenceman Ismail Abougouche for the rest of the season.

The 16-year-old will undergo shoulder surgery later this week.

Abougouche was injured late in the first period of a game in Edmonton Feb. 24.

Over the span of 50 games, Abougouche picked up five assists and 73 penalty minutes.

He's the second Rockets rookie to go under the knife down the stretch.

Forward Logan Peskett underwent successful shoulder surgery last week.

He had five points including three goals and 28 penalty minutes over 40 games this season.

The Rockets, who have won three in a row, travel to Prince George to face the Cougars Wednesday.