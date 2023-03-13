Kelowna Rocket forward suspended four games for incident against Vancouver Giants

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Kelowna Rockets forward Carson Golder will miss the next two games as a result of an incident last week against the Vancouver Giants.

Golder was handed a five minute major for a check to the head and a game misconduct.

The league subsequently suspended Golder indefinitely pending an investigation into the incident.

The WHL Monday announced the suspension would span four games.

Golder already sat out two games in Spokane and Try-City on the weekend.

He will also miss road games in Prince George Wednesday and Kamloops Friday before being eligible to return to the lineup for Saturday's return engagement with the Blazers at Prospera Place.

Golder was obtained by the Rockets at the end of November from the Edmonton Oil Kings in a deal that sent Rilen Kovacevic the other way. The Rockets also received a third round pick in the prospects draft later this year.

He has 21 goals and 36 points in 37 games since the trade.