Gabriel Szturc scored the only goal of a shootout as the Rockets edged by Vancouver 4-3 Friday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Gabriel Szturc's shootout goal proved to be the winner for the Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets erased a two goal deficit with two unanswered goals in a dominant third period then won it in a shootout to earn an important 4-3 win over the visiting Vancouver Giants Friday at Prospera Place.

With only seven games left in the regular season heading in the game was crucial for the Rockets if they have designs on catching the seventh place Giants in the Western Conference.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the third the Rockets took the game to the visitors and were eventually rewarded five minutes in when Max Graham found himself all alone at the edge of the crease.

The Rockets worked the puck to the other side of the net and eventually tapped it across the crease to Graham who tapped home his 10th of the season.

Andrew Cristall completed the comeback with his 35th with just 90 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

A hectic extra five minutes solved nothing sending the game to a shootout.

Gabriel Szturc scored on the first Rocket shot then Jari Kykkanen did the rest, stoning all three Giants shooters to preserve the win.

The Giants led 2-0 after one and 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Adam Kydd on a Kelowna power play scored the other goal.

The win not only snapped the Rockets three game losing streak but moved them to within a single point of clinching a playoff spot.

They can do that with a win or an overtime loss in Spokane tomorrow night. The Rockets will conclude a busy weekend in Tri-City Sunday.