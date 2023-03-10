Late flurry of goals helps Blazers extend streak with win over Silvertips

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

Olen Zellweger and Fraser Minten combined for four goals Friday at Sandman Centre as the Kamloops Blazers extended their win streak to five with a 6-3 win over the Everett Silvertips.

Zellweger (2), Minten (2), Matthew Seminoff and Connor Levis were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Jackson Berezowski (2) and Kyan Grouette scored for the Silvertips.

The game was tied 3-3 midway through the third period before the Blazers exploded for three late goals.

Dylan Ernst made 22 saves on 25 shots to earn the victory in net— his WHL-leading 36th win of the season. Everett goalie Tyler Palmer stopped 47 of 53 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers scored once on four power-play opportunities. Everett had two goals on five power-play chances.

The Blazers beat the ’Tips on Wednesday night in Everett. The team has now won of its last 17 games.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,982.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 43-11-4-2. They have already clinched the B.C. Division title and sit second in the WHL’s Western Conference, nine points back of the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (49-9-1-2).

The Blazers will be back in action on home ice on Saturday, when the Vancouver Giants (24-28-5-2) visit Sandman Centre. Next weekend they will take on the Kelowna Rockets (23-34-3-0) in a home-and-home — in Kamloops on Friday and at Prospera Place on Saturday.