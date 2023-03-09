Warriors suspensions reach 10 games as Edmonton police say incident not criminal

Photo: .

A report from CBC News on Wednesday afternoon might bring some cold comfort to fans questioning whether or not four suspended Moose Jaw Warriors will return to the team, but no decisions or further information from the Western Hockey League has been forthcoming as of yet.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed recently that they believe the incident that led to the indefinite suspensions is not criminal in nature, and as a result, they have no further comment on the situation.

Goaltender Connor Ungar, defenceman Max Wanner, defenceman Marek Howell and forward Lynden Lakovic were all suspended by the team for the Warriors’ home-ice win over Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and the WHL announced an indefinite suspension on Saturday, Feb. 11 prior to their game in Regina against the Pats.

Two of the four have ties to the Central Okanagan. Lakovic is from Kelowna while Howell is the son of former West Kelowna Warriors head coach Mark Howell.

The four players have missed a total of 10 games since Feb. 8, a traditional high mark for player suspensions in the Canadian Hockey League. The Warriors have posted a 4-6-0-0 record since then, but have continued to hang on to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Ungar was one of the league’s top goaltenders and had been named the Goaltender of the Month for January prior to the suspension. His 26 wins remain third in the WHL among goaltenders and his .925 save percentage is fifth overall.

Wanner, a signed Edmonton Oilers prospect, was enjoying a career season with eight goals and 30 points in 44 games while rookie Howell had a goal and four points in 44 games and fellow first-year player Lakovic had two goals and seven points in 37 games.

A 10-game-plus suspension has been handed out in the WHL only twice in the last decade.

Everett’s Dawson Butt received a 10-game suspension on Jan. 12, 2020 for actions in the final minute against Regina that led to serious facial injuries for a player, while Victoria’s Brandon Magee was handed a 12-game suspension on Apr. 11, 2014 after receiving a match penalty against Portland for cross-checking multiple players in the head.

Most recently, Halifax Mooseheads standout Zachary L’Heureux was slapped with a 10-game suspension for targeting a fan with his stick during a QMJHL game on Feb. 8.

The Western Hockey League has not commented on the suspension outside of its initial announcement Feb 11.

In that brief announcement the league stated the players had been suspended indefinitely "pending an investigation into possible violations of team rules and the WHL Standard of Conduct policies."