Prince George scored ? unanswered goals in the third in rout of Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Penalties, penalties and more penalties continue to be the undoing of the Kelowna Rockets.

With the game still very much in doubt the Rockets spent nearly half of the third period in the penalty box and it turned what looked to be a nail-biter into a rout.

The Prince George Cougars snapped a 2-2 tie with four unanswered goals in the third, three with the man advantage, in beating the Rockets 6-2 at Prospera Place Wednesday.

The fact the Rockets were even in it through 40 minutes was a testament to the play of goaltender Jari Kykkanen and some timely scoring on two of the only good offensive chances they had all night.

"It's 2-2 going into the third period...not playing great hockey on either side to be honest. A real lacklustre game but 2-2 nonetheless in our rink," said head coach Kris Mallette.

"We take a selfish penalty a retaliatory penalty a minute in and from that point it was just a snowball affect."

Defenceman Ethan Samson wired the game winner from the top of the right circle 2:31 into the third to get the send the Cougars on their way.

Cayden Glover even strength then Chase Wheatcroft and Ondrej Becher with the man advantage put this one away.

The Cougars dominated the third period, thanks in part to the four power plays, owning a 23-5 shots advantage.

In a tight game in your building, that should never happen.

"Our group right now is trying to make the extra play rather than playing to our identity...getting pucks below the hash marks, really grinding it out and getting it into the blue paint.

"We're really hesitant to get a shot. It's almost like we want the perfect play every time and that's just not cutting it. And, that goes for the special teams aspects of it.

"Sometimes you've got to get a little greasy around the net and I feel right now we are ultra perimetre."

Mallette says the Rockets are easy to play against right now and teams are taking advantage of that.

After a scoreless first, Gabriel Szturc opened the scoring against the run of play.

Caden Price hit Szturc in stride with a perfect blueline to blueline stretch pass. Szturc shook off a defender, powered to the net and slid a backhand under Tyler Brennan in the Cougars net.

After the visitors tied it on the power play, Carson Golder again put the Rockets up one, ripping a wrist shot past Brennan while using Andrew Cristall as a decoy on a two-on-one.

The Cougars took over from there, getting the equalizer from Zac Funk when his centering pass deflected off Rocket defenceman Marek Rocak's stick and in.

The third period collapse took away from a spectacular effort from Kykkanen who was peppered with 47 shots over the course of the evening.

"I feel bad for our goaltenders right now. We've given up so many shots and not just outside shots, I can live with the ones from the outside, but we are giving up some quality Grade A scoring opportunities that are just gift wrapped for teams right now," said Mallette.

"I don't know why we panic so much on the defensive side of things. Potentially we are late to get out to block a shot."

The Rockets, who still have designs of catching the seventh place Vancouver Giants, remain six points back while playing one more game.

They'll host the Giants Friday to kick off a busy three game weekend. Following the game Friday they'll head south to face Spokane Saturday and Tri-City Sunday.