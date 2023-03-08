Balanced, sustained attack by Blazers in 7-1 win over Silvertips

Photo: Everett Silvertips

The Kamloops Blazers scored early and often in Everett on Wednesday night, putting a touchdown on the scoreboard in a victory over the Silvertips and extending their win streak to four games.

Olen Zellweger, Fraser Minten, Jakub Demek, Connor Levis, Matthew Seminoff and Ashton Ferster and Harrison Brunicke were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Eric Jamieson scored the lone Everett goal.

Zellweger opened the scoring against his former team 21 seconds into the first and the Blazers kept their foot on the gas the entire night. They led 2-0 after one, 4-1 after two and 7-1 by the time the game was over.

Matthew Kieper, celebrating his 19th birthday, stopped all but one of 24 shots in net for the Blazers. Tyler Palmer made 28 saves on 33 Kamloops shots before he was pulled midway through the third. Tim Metzger stopped nine of 11 in 10:45 of relief work.

The Blazers scored once on two power-play opportunities. The Silvertips were scoreless on three chances.

Announced attendance at Angel of the Winds Arena was 3,847.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 42-11-4-2. They have clinched the B.C. Division title and sit second in the WHL’s Western Conference, nine points back of the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (48-9-1-2).

The loss moves the Everett Silvertips to 30-27-2-1 on the season — fifth in the 10-team Western Conference.

The Blazers and the ‘Tips will do it again at Sandman Centre on Friday before the Vancouver Giants (24-28-5-2) pay a visit on Saturday. Puck drop both nights is 7 p.m.