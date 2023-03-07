Kelowna Rockets will wear SpongeBob-themed uniforms when they host Kamloops March 18

Photo: Contributed

Where would the Kelowna Rockets ideal vacation spot be?

Given their choice of cartoon characters to emblazon on their uniform later this month, the answer must be a pineapple under the sea.

Rockets players will adorn special SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys March 18 as part of a leaguewide promotion with RE/MAX and Nickelodeon which involves all 17 Canadian-based WHL teams.

Players had the choice between SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paw Patrol or Blues Clues.

They went nautical.

The special edition jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds supporting the Children’s Miracle Network.

“For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been an important partner of Children’s Miracle Network and I am always inspired by the new ways they find to support children’s healthcare and raise funds for local children’s hospital Foundations across Canada,” said Mark Hierlihy, president and CEO of Canada Children’s Hospital Foundations.

“The RE/MAX presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network, done in partnership with the Western Hockey League, promises to be a fun and interactive event, and one that is going to raise critically needed funds to support children’s hospitals in Western Canada.

“I’d like to say thanks to all involved for putting this night together, and I hope it’s the first of many.”