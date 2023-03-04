Kamloops dump Rockets 7-2 to clinch their fourth straight regular season BC Division title

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kamloops Blazers will fly the regular BC Division pennant for a fourth consecutive season.

The Memorial Cup hosts won for the 18th time in 21 games since loading up at the trade deadline - a 7-2 thumping of the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place Saturday night.

The game was tied at 1-1 midway through the opening period when the Blazers began to take control, scoring six straight to take a commanding 7-1 lead by the 2:22 mark of the third period.

Penalties, especially those over the first two period really turned the tide in the mind of Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

"Penalties gain momentum. It's a lot of minutes guys had to sacrifice - it's wasted minute," said Mallette.

"Five-on-five is enough of a stretch for this group but against a team that has a lot of depth and a lot of speed, to give them free looks five-on-four really put us behind the eight ball."

Trailing 1-0, the Rockets got on the board on a power play of their own when Andrew Cristall worked his way toward the left faceoff circle from the point and wired a wrist shot high tio the short side for his team-leading 34th.

But, it was the Blazers special teams that turned the game around.

Caedan Bankier took a touch pass from Logan Stankoven in the slot and beat Jatri Kykkanen with a one-timer on a Kamloops power play. Late in the period, with the Rockets enjoying the man advantage, the Blazers stole the puck deep inside the Kelowna end and eventually Connor Levis beat Kykkanen from a sharp angle to make it 3-1.

Ryan Hofer, one of several deadline acquisitions made it 4-1 on another power play with a backdoor one-timer before Owen Zellweger blasted his second also on a backdoor one-timer with just 1.8 seconds left in the second.

Goals 90 seconds apart early in the third from Dylan Kuefler and Kyle Masters upped the lead to 7-1.

Dylan Wightman closed out the scoring with his 12th midway through the third.

The Rockets had some chances to jump on the Blazers during the opening half of the game.

Carson Golder was denied early in the first when Dylan Ernst stoned him as Golder powered to the net off the right wing. Cristall just missed on a sharp angle backhand with Ernst down and out, and Turner McMillen was denied on a second period breakaway with the Rockets trailing by just two.

But, for as many chances as the Rockets had, the Blazers had three or four times as many.

Despite allowing seven goals, Kykkanen made about a dozen five alarm saves throughout the game, many of those when the Blazers enjoyed a man advantage.

He faced a season high 56 shots as the Blazers outshot Kelowna 56-28.

If there was a positive to be taken from the game for the Rockets it was the push back in the third period.

"I challenged our guys between the second and the third and challenged our older guys.

"If I am going to point someone out I thought Adam Kydd in the third period alone showed true character and I made a point to single him out to the group.

"I felt he really took that to heart and I thought his third period was really good."

Following the game, the Blazers skated to the Rockets logo and saluted their fans seated in the north end of Prospera Place.

Mallette wouldn't comment specifically on the gesture but said the Rockets do have two more meetings with their interior rival before the end of the regular season and, hopefully, will meet them in the post season.

Saturdeay's loss, their second in a row, drops the Rockets six points in back of Vancouver in the battle for seventh in the Western Conference after the Giants completed a weekend sweep of the lowly Victoria Royals.

The Rockets return to the ice Wednesday when they entertain the Prince George Cougares.