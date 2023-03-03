Blazers beat up on Rockets, win 8-1 in Sandman Centre homecoming

Photo: Alex Beckett/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead on Friday and never looked back, cruising to an 8-1 win over the Kelowna Rockets in their Sandman Centre homecoming.

Logan Stankoven, Matthew Seminoff, Logan Bairos, Jakub Demek, Caedan Bankier, Ryan Hofer, Connor Levis and Ryan Michael were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Ethan Neutens tallied the lone Rockets marker — his first WHL goal.

The Blazers led 4-0 after one period and 6-0 after two. Neutens scored short handed at 3:10 of the third but Levis restored the Blazers’ six-goal lead a little over a minute later. Michael made it 8-1 with four seconds remaining.

Dylan Ernst made 21 saves on 22 Kelowna shots to earn the win in net, his WHL-leading 33rd of the season.

Rockets netminder Talyn Boyko gave up four goals on 19 shots before he was pulled after the first period. Jari Kykkanen made 30 saves on 34 shots in two periods of relief work.

The Blazers scored twice on six power-play opportunities. The Rockets were scoreless on four chances.

Kelowna was dominated in the face-off circle. Kamloops won 45 of 74 draws on the night.

The Blazers are now winners of 14 of their last 16 games.

Demek’s goal at 14:17 of the opening period was his first as a Blazer. The 6-foot-4 Slovakian was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oil Kings in November but he didn’t suit up until last month due to injury.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,379 for the Blazers' first home game since Feb. 11. They went on a six-game Eastern Conference road trip last month while the Scotties Tournament of Hearts took over the barn on Mark Recchi Way.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 39-11-4-2, still first place in the WHL’s B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference, 10 points back of the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (46-9-1-1), who were also victorious on Friday night.

The loss moves the Rockets to 23-32-3-0, eighth in the 10-team Western Conference.

The two clubs will do it again on Saturday at Prospera Place in Kelowna. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.