Kelowna Rockets will once again welcome fans to their awards gala

The Kelowna Rockets have confirmed they will hold an in-person awards ceremony for the first time in four years.
The 2019-2020 event was cancelled due to COVID while no awards were handed out during the 2021 Hub season.
Last year, a private ceremony with only media in attendance took place.
This years ceremony will take place Sunday, March 26 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
Fans will have a chance to mingle with players during a catered reception in the lobby of the community theatre from 1 to 2 p.m.
Those attending are asked to wear business casual attire.
Goaltender Talyn Boyko was named the 2021-2022 Most Valuable Player.
Tickets for the awards show are $30 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.
Tickets can be purchased at the Rockets office through Anne-Marie Hamilton.