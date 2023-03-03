Kelowna Rockets will once again welcome fans to their awards gala

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Talyn Boyko with his 2021-2022 Rockets MVP trophy.

The Kelowna Rockets have confirmed they will hold an in-person awards ceremony for the first time in four years.

The 2019-2020 event was cancelled due to COVID while no awards were handed out during the 2021 Hub season.

Last year, a private ceremony with only media in attendance took place.

This years ceremony will take place Sunday, March 26 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Fans will have a chance to mingle with players during a catered reception in the lobby of the community theatre from 1 to 2 p.m.

Those attending are asked to wear business casual attire.

Goaltender Talyn Boyko was named the 2021-2022 Most Valuable Player.

Tickets for the awards show are $30 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased at the Rockets office through Anne-Marie Hamilton.