Kelowna Rockets ran their home winning streak to four with a win over Spokane Wednesday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Carson Golder tips home his second of three Wednesday.

Carson Golder and Andrew Cristall each scored three times Wednesday leading the red-hot Kelowna Rockets to an adventurous 7-4 victory over the visiting Spokane Chiefs.

It was the Rockets fourth straight win on home ice and sixth in their last seven, a streak that has allowed them to put a dozen points between themselves and ninth place Victoria while climbing to within two of seventh place Vancouver Giants.

While the winning streak has coincided with Cristall's return from the injured list, head coach Kris Mallette says that's just one factor for the turnaround.

"Obviously he's a huge addition to our group, but look at the goaltending stats over this last little bit. Talyn Boyko and Jari Kykkanen have played much better hockey over this last little stretch which is a real testament to the success we've had," said Mallette.

"And, Andrew is Andrew. We missed him dearly when he was out of the lineup to say the least and, now that he's back, he's creating offensive chances for the group. And, it's given us a chance to spread out the lineup so we're not just a one line team."

Wednesday, it was Cristall and Golder who led the way offensively while on the back end, Elias Carmichael had three assists on a night when the Rockets were forced to rotate four defenceman throughout the game due to injury and illness.

"It was definitely hard, it was a good challenge but we we pulled through it," said Carmichael.

"We had a couple of forward come back and help which was fun, but it was definitely a challenge that we got through."

The game was deadlocked at 1-1 after one before the Rockets took control with a pair of goals from Cristall in the second to grab a 3-1 lead.

The go ahead goal was a thing of beauty. Cristall undressed two defenders near the front of the net, deked netminder Dawson Cowan and, while skating behind the goal line tucked the puck into the near corner.

The Rockets grabbed a commanding 6-2 midway through the third but Spokane scratched and clawed their way back to 6-4 before Cristall completed the hat trick with an empty net tally.

"As the game wore on the fatigue set in, and when fatigue sets in, those little mistakes, that extra second to make a play caught up with us a little bit," said Mallette.

"But that's also on our forwards too. A lot of blocked shots and a lot of sacrifice by those four. They are going to have a good day off tomorrow."

Dylan Wightman with four goals in his last four games also scored for the Rockets.

The Rockets get a big test this weekend when they face the Kamloops Blazers in a home-and-home. They meet Friday in Kamloops before the return engagement Saturday at Prospera Place.

It's the first meeting between the two teams since the trade deadline.