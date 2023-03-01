Blazers forwards Bankier, Hofer sign entry-level NHL contracts

Photo: Contributed Caedan Bankier (left) and Ryan Hofer signed NHL entry-level contracts on Wednesday.

Two Kamloops Blazers forwards signed NHL deals on Wednesday, bringing to five the number of players on the club’s roster under big-league contracts.

Ryan Hofer, 20, and Caedan Bankier, who is 20 but playing in his 19-year-old season, signed three-year entry-level deals with the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild, respectively.

Hofer was drafted by the Capitals in the fifth round of last summer’s NHL Draft, 181st overall. The Headingly, Man., product has 58 points (36G, 22A) through 53 games this WHL season, which he has split between Everett and Kamloops.

Bankier was a third-round selection of the Wild in the 2021 NHL Draft, going 86th overall. The White Rock product has tallied 62 points (30G, 32A) through 44 WHL games this season.

Hofer and Bankier join Logan Stankoven (Dallas Stars), Fraser Minten (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Olen Zellweger (Anaheim Ducks) as NHL-signed players on the Blazers roster.

Hofer and Zellweger were acquired in a WHL trade-deadline blockbuster with the Everett Silvertips.

The Blazers are preparing for a home-and-home this weekend against the Kelowna Rockets, playing at Sandman Centre on Friday and at Prospera Place on Saturday.