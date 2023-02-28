Kelowna Rockets look to improve on three game home winning streak Wednesday against Spokane

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The last time the Spokane Chiefs rolled through Prospera Place, some Kelowna Rocket fans found a creative way to keep themselves amused as the game wound down.

They built a beer cup tower.

Such is the mindset of a group of fans when the home team is cruising to a 10-3 victory.

Presumably frustrated in the loss, a Spokane player smacked the glass as the final horn went, destroying the skyscraper in the process. Apparently the 11-storey tower didn't meet city specifications.

The Chiefs, last in the Western Conference and destined to miss the playoffs, come into town riding a modest two game winning streak - winners of four of their last six.

The Rockets meantime have won three three straight on home ice and five of six overall after nabbing four of a possible six points from last weekend's three-game Alberta road trip.

The teams have split their two meets thus far, the Rockets taking the aforementioned 10-3 decision on home ice with the Chiefs prevailing 2-1 at home in early December.

Goaltender Dawson Cowen stopped 43 shots in that victory.

Andrew Cristall and Marcus Pacheco both had two goals and two assists in the lopsided win in November.

The Rockets come into the game Wednesday with some breathing room between themselves and the Victoria Royals in the Western Conference standings.

Kelowna has opened up a 10 point gap on the Royals in the battle for the final playoff spot, and sit just two points in arrears of the seventh place Vancouver Giants.

The Rockets will definitely be without defenceman Ismail Abougouche who is out two weeks with an upper body injury.

Defenceman Caden Price (lower body) and forwards Pacheco and Gabriel Szturc (both upper body) are listed as day-to-day on the team's injury report.

Following Wednesday's encounter with the Chiefs, the Rockets will get ready for a home-and-home with the Kamloops Blazers Friday in Kamloops and Saturday back at Prospera Place.