Rockets head home with four of a possible six points from Alberta road trip

Photo: Calgary Hitmen

Andrew Cristall scored the lone goal of the shootout Sunday, leading the Kelowna Rockets to a 3-2 win over the Calgary Hitmen.

The Rockets won two of three on their weekend Alberta trip and, more importantly, moved them to within striking distance of the Vancouver Giants in the standing.

Coming off the right wing, Cristall slowly glided toward to front of the net, deked to his backhand then calmly waited for Brayden Peters to go down before depositing a wrist shot high into the yawning cage.

COOL AS A CUCUMBER, ?A?N?D?R?E?W? ADAM CRISTALL WINS IT IN THE SHOOTOUT.#NHLDRAFT x @AndrewCristall pic.twitter.com/fKZYxr3q2x — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 27, 2023

Jari Kykkanen stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout to preserve the Rockets fifth win in six outings.

The Rockets jumped on the Hitmen early, staking themselves to a 2-0 lead before the game was eight minutes old.

Carson Golder got the Rockets off and running with a power play marker two minutes in. His shot from the high slot beat a screened Peters to the short side.

Adam Kydd did most of the work on the 2-0 goal five minutes later. The former Hitmen split the defence inside the Calgary blueline turned, and in one motion, hit Dylan Wightman cutting through the slot.

Wightman's goal was his third on the road trip.

The Hitmen chipped away at the deficit, getting goals from Brandon Whynott early in the second and Riley Fiddler-Schultz midway through the third to force extra time.

Neither team was able to capitalize in overtime forcing the shootout.

Kykkanen turned away 33 shots to earn the victory.

The Rockets head home just two points in arrears of the Giants who sit seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Kelowna will host the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday before a home-and-home with the Blazers Friday in Kamloops and Saturday at Prospera Place.