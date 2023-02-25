Kelowna Rockets fall 5-1 in Red Deer Saturday

Photo: Rob Wallator

The Red Deer Rebels scored three unanswered goals in the opening period en route to a 5-1 victory over the visiting Kelowna Rockets Saturday.

The loss ended the Rockets season-high four-game winning streak.

Red Deer jumped on the Rockets early when Ollie Josephson beat starter Talyn Boyko just 2:42 into the game.

The goal ended Boyko's shutout streak at 91 minutes and 21 seconds.

Jace Weir six minutes later and Ben King on a power play up the Rebels up 3-0 at the end of the first.

Jace Isley made it 4-0 early in the second before the Rockets finally got on the board.

Carson Golder's shot off the rush missed the net but the rebound caromed off the end boards to Turner McMillen who backhanded his eighth of the season to give the Rockets some life.

But that was as close as they would get.

Mats Lindgren iced it for the home side with another power play goal in the opening minute of the third.

The Rockets will close out their three game Central Division road trip Sunday against the Calgary Hitmen.

Kelowna will be back home to host Spokane Wednesday.