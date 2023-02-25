Blazers surrender seven, fall to Tigers for first loss since January

Photo: Erica Perreaux/Lethbridge Hurricanes

The Kamloops Blazers dug themselves a hole Saturday and couldn’t get out, falling 7-3 to the Tigers in Medicine Hat.

Olen Zellweger (2) and Caedan Bankier were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Bogdans Hodaas, Reid Andresen, Andrew Basha (2), Brett Calhoun, Brendan Lee and Tyler MacKenzie scored for the Tigers.

Zellweger put the Blazers up 1-0 early in the first, but the Tigers were up 4-1 by the five-minute mark of the second. The Blazers never got back within striking distance.

Kamloops goalie Dylan Ernst was pulled early in the second period after surrendering his third goal on 12 shots. Matthew Kieper stopped six of nine in relief.

Beckett Longbow made 20 saves on 23 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers scored twice on six power-play opportunities. Medicine Hat scored once on four chances.

Announced attendance at Co-Op Place was 3,012.

The loss was the first for the Blazers since Jan. 28, bringing to an end an 11-game winning streak. The club will now finish the month of February with an 11-1 record.

The Blazers now fall to 38-11-4-2, still tops in the WHL’s B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference, eight points back of the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (44-9-1-1).

With the win, the Tigers improve to 24-23-8-1 — seventh in the 12-team Eastern Conference.

On the road for more than a week, the Blazers will now return home to face the Kelowna Rockets (21-30-3-0) on March 3 at Sandman Centre. After that, they will play games in Kelowna, Seattle and Everett before returning home on March 10.