Talyn Boyko turned away 27 shots to earn his third shutout of the WHL season

Photo: Andy Devlin

The Kelowna Rockets continue to ride the hot hand of goaltender Talyn Boyko.

Last year's most valuable player on the team has been playing like it of late. His latest feat, a 27-save shutout Friday in a 4-0 win over the lowly Edmonton Oil Kings to kick off a three game Central Division road trip.

Boyko, who started his streak with a sensational 45 save effort in a 3-1 win over Portland, has now stopped 95 of 97 shots directed his way over the last three games.

The four game winning streak ties the Rockets longest of the season.

Dylan Wightman led the way offensively with two goals while former Oil King Carson Golder and Trae Johnson also lit the lamp for the Rockets.

The rest was left in the capable hands of Boyko.

Wightman snapped a 14-game goalless drought with his eighth of the season just shy of the midway point of the first period.

Edmonton goaltender Logan Cunningham want behind the net to stop a ring around the boards. He swept it right to Max Graham who quickly threw it out front to Wightman who had an entire net to bury what turned out to be the game winner.

Golder, acquired in a deal that sent Rilen Kovasevic to the Oil Kings, doubled the lead on a second period power play, firing a one-timer from the slot on a tap pass from Andrew Cristall.

Wightman didn't waste any time getting his ninth, usung a defenceman as a screen to beat Cunningham from the right circle 12 minutes into the second.

Johnson was credited with the fourth goal that may be changed to Elias Carmichael. The Rocket defenceman's shot from the point went off the backboard and appeared to deflect straight off Cunningham's pad and in.

It was a chippy affair with 88 minutes in penalties handed out and three fights.

Rockets rookie defenceman Ismail Abougouche appeared to be injured during one of those fights near the end of the first period.

He suffered an upper body injury as a result.

His status for the rest of the trip is unknown at this time.

The Rockets continue their three game trip in Red Deer Saturday and Calgary Sunday.

They return home to host the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday.