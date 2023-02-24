Balanced attack as Blazers beat 'Canes for 11th consecutive win

Photo: Edmonton Oil Kings The Kamloops Blazers, shown here celebrating a goal last weekend in Edmonton, earned a 6-2 win Friday over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Kamloops Blazers scored four times in the third period Friday in Lethbridge to extend their WHL-best win streak to 11 with a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes.

Logan Stankoven, Fraser Minten, Olen Zellweger, Kyle Masters, Caedan Bankier and Ashton Ferster were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Tyson Zimmer and Blake Swetlikoff scored for the Hurricanes.

The game was tied 2-2 until midway through the third period, when the wheels came off for Lethbridge. Zellweger and Masters scored 58 seconds apart to make it 4-2, and Bankier and Ferster scored 62 seconds apart to make it 6-2.

Dylan Ernst made 28 saves on 30 Lethbridge shots to earn the win in net — his WHL-leading 32nd victory of the season. Bryan Thomas stopped 39 of 43 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers scored twice on five power-play opportunities. The Hurricanes were scoreless on one chance.

Announced attendance at the Enmax Centre was 3,754.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 38-10-4-2, first in the WHL’s B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference, six points back of the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (43-9-1-1).

The Blazers will close out their six-game road trip on Saturday against the Tigers (23-23-8-1) in Medicine Hat. They will be back in action on home ice on March 3, when the Kelowna Rockets (20-30-3-0) visit Sandman Centre.