Blazers double up on Broncos to extend win streak to 10 games

Photo: Ed Fonger/Swift Current Broncos

Ryan Hofer and Connor Levis scored two goals apiece on Wednesday in Swift Current as the Blazers doubled up the Broncos 6-3 to extend their season-long win streak to 10 games.

Hofer (2), Logan Stankoven, Ashton Ferster and Levis (2) were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Josh Film, Connor Hvidston and Braeden Lewis scored for the Broncos.

The Blazers led 5-0 after two periods. Swift Current scored three consecutive goals in the third to cut the lead to 5-3 before Levis’ second of the night made it a 6-3 final late in the third.

Dylan Ernst stopped 26 of 29 Broncos shots to earn the win in net — his league-leading 31st of the season. Reid Dyck made 47 saves on 53 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers scored twice on four power-play opportunities. The Broncos were scoreless on two chances.

Announced attendance at the InnovationPlex in Swift Current was 1,983.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 37-10-4-2 on the season, tops in the WHL’s B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference, eight points back of the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (43-9-1-1).

The loss moves the Broncos to 25-26-1-2. They are ninth in the 12-team Eastern Conference.

The Blazers have two games remaining on their season-long six-game road trip — against the Hurricanes (30-20-3-3) in Lethbridge on Friday and against the Tigers (23-23-8-1) in Medicine Hat on Saturday.

The club’s next home game will be on March 3, when the Kelowna Rockets (20-30-3-0) visit Sandman Centre.