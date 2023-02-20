Kelowna Rockets close gap on seventh place Vancouver in Western Conference race

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets picked an ideal time to go on another winning streak.

The Rockets closed out a five-game homestand Monday afternoon with a 3-1 win over the Tri-City Americans.

The three-game winning steak has vaulted the Rockets seven points better than Victoria and with five points of seventh place Vancouver in the battle for the final two playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Rookie defenceman Marek Rocak picked the perfect time to return to the lineup after missing 10 games with an upper body injury.

The Czechia native scored his first Western Hockey League goal Monday afternoon.

With the Rockets leading 2-1, Rocak joined the rush, took a drop pass from Adam Kydd, skated into the slot and wired a shot to the far corner and past Tomas Suchanek.

Rocak's goal came just 45 seconds after Kydd had snapped a 1-1 tie.

Kydd and Andrew Cristall played give-and-go inside the Americans zone. Kydd took the return pass, cut across the crease and sent a backhand up and over Suchanek's outstretched glove.

Carson Golder scored the opening goal of the game on a first period Kelowna power play. Golder sent a one-timer past Suchanek from the slot after taking a pass from Kydd at the goal line.

It was Golder's 23rd of the season.

Tri-City defenceman Lukas Dragicevic, a highly touted NHL draft prospect scored the lone goal for the Americans, briefly tying the game at 1-1 in the middle frame.

Talyn Boyko, who faced 46 shots in a win over Portland Saturday, had a more pedestrian afternoon Monday with just 24 shots directed his way.

The Rockets now hit the road for their second a final trip to the Central Division.

They'll make stops in Edmonton Friday, Red Deer Saturday and Calgary Sunday before hosting the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday, March 1.