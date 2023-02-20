Sydor, Kuefler lead Blazers to big win over Oil Kings in Edmonton

Photo: Edmonton Oil Kings

Dylan Sydor and Daylan Kuefler scored two goals apiece Monday afternoon in Edmonton, pacing the Kamloops Blazers in a 7-3 victory over the Oil Kings — a win that extends the club’s streak to nine games.

Sydor, Caedan Bankier, Daylan Kuefler, Zellweger and Matthew Seminoff were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Rilen Kovacevic, Loick Daigle and Noah Boyko scored for the Oil Kings.

The Blazers led 2-1 after one and 5-3 after two. Seminoff scored 14 seconds into the third and Sydor’s second came with 10 seconds remaining to make it a 7-3 final.

Matthew Kieper was sharp in net for the Blazers, making 16 saves on 19 shots to earn the win. Kolby Hay was busy in the Edmonton cage, stopping 53 of 60 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers scored once on three power-play opportunities. The Oil Kings had two goals on four chances.

Zellweger (1G, 2A) finished with three points, while Seminoff (1G, 1A), Bankier (1G, 1A) and Ashton Ferster (2A) managed two points apiece.

Announced attendance for the Family Day matinee at Rogers Place was 8,948.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 36-10-4-2 on the season, still atop the standings in the WHL’s B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference, six points back of the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (41-9-1-1). The Oil Kings move to 8-43-3-0 with the loss, dead last in the Eastern Conference and the WHL’s overall standings.

The Blazers will be back in action on Wednesday, taking on the Broncos (25-24-1-2) in Swift Current. They will then cross back into Alberta for weekend games against the Hurricanes (30-18-3-3) in Lethbridge and the Tigers (22-22-8-1) in Medicine Hat.

The club’s next home game will be on March 3, when the Kelowna Rockets (19-30-3-0) visit Sandman Centre.