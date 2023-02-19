Blazers beat Hitmen 4-1 to extend league-best win streak to eight

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Dylan Ernst, shown here in action at home in November, made 19 saves on 20 shots on Sunday in Calgary as the Kamloops Blazers beat the Hitmen 4-1.

Daylan Kuefler and Ryan Hofer each managed a goal and an assist on Sunday afternoon in Calgary as the Kamloops Blazers beat the Hitmen 4-1 to run their WHL-best win streak to eight games.

Goal scorers for the Blazers were Caedan Bankier, Kuefler, Hofer and Shea Van Olm. Carter Yakemchuk scored the lone marker for the Hitmen.

The Blazers opened the scoring early — 11 seconds in — and never looked back. They led 2-0 after 20 minutes and were up 4-0 by the midway point of the second period. Yakemchuk cut the lead to 4-1 at 12:14 of the middle frame, but that was all the scoring either team would muster.

Logan Stankoven was held off the scoresheet for the first time this season, bringing to an end his 35-game point streak.

Dylan Ernst stopped all but one of 20 Calgary shots to earn the win in net — his league-leading 30th of the season. Ethan Buenaventura made 46 saves on 50 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers were scoreless on three power-play opportunities. Calgary scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance for the matinee at Tsuut’ina Seven Chiefs Sportsplex was 1,710.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 35-10-4-2, still tops in the WHL’s B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference, eight points back of the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (41-9-1-1). The loss moves the Hitmen to 24-24-5-2 — middle of the pack in the 12-team Eastern Conference.

The Blazers will head north to Edmonton for a game Monday night against the cellar-dwelling Oil Kings (8-42-3-0). The road trip will continue with games against the Broncos (25-24-1-2) in Swift Current on Wednesday, the Hurricanes (30-18-3-3) in Lethbridge on Friday and the Tigers (22-22-8-1) in Medicine Hat on Saturday.

The club’s next home game will be on March 3, when the Kelowna Rockets (19-30-3-0) visit Sandman Centre.