Talyn Boyko stopped 44 shots as the Rockets skated away with a 3-1 win

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Talyn Boyko with one of his 44 saves Saturday

Call it thievery, call it highway robbery.

Whatever phrase you want to use - Talyn Boyko stole two points for the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night.

On a night when they were outshot 46-15, it was the Rockets with out-of-this-world goaltending and timely scoring who sneaked out of Prospera Place with a 3-1 victory over the Portland Winterhawks.

It was their first regulation win over the Winterhawks since March 3, 2019.

Gabe Klassen got the visitors on the board with a power play goal 13:25 into the opening period but couldn't find a way to beat Boyko the rest of the night, despite numerous chances with the man advantage.

The Rockets penalty kill was stellar much of the night, killing off six of the seven penalties they took, including a four-minute high sticking minor taken by Andrew Cristall midway through the second with the Winterhawks still clinging to a 1-0 lead.

Despite being held to just a single shot in the middle frame, the Rockets made the most of it.

Shorthanded for the third time in the period, Marcus Pacheco stole the puck inside his own blueline and rushed down the left wing.

With a defenceman in front of him, Pacheco stopped inside the Winterhawks blueline, waited a moment then fired a shot that beat a surprised Jan Špunar high to glove side.

Turner McMillen buried the winner two minutes into the third, taking a drop pass from Trae Johnson in the left circle and in one motion, fired a shot that beat Špunar.

Adam Kydd added an insurance goal four minutes later, leaving the rest to Boyko.

The Winterhawks peppered him with 15 shots in the final period but were unable to find a way past him.

The Rockets have now won two in a row, and moved five points up on Victoria in the battle for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Kelowna close out their current homestand Monday afternoon when they host Tri-City in a 2:30 Family Day matinee.