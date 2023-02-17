Stankoven extends point streak to 35 games as Blazers best Rebels

Photo: Troy Gillard/Red Deer Rebels

Olen Zellweger led the way offensively with four points in Red Deer on Friday as the Kamloops Blazers beat the Rebels 7-4 to run their win streak to seven.

Connor Levis, Zellweger, Caedan Bankier, Matthew Seminoff, Kyle Masters, Daylan Kuefler and Logan Bairos were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Ben King, Carson Birnie, Kai Uchacz and Jhett Larson scored for the Rebels.

The Blazers led 3-0 after the first period but the game was tied 4-4 after a busy second. Masters and Kuefler scored two quick ones early in the third to put the Blazers back in front and Bairos made it a 7-4 final midway through the final frame.

Zellweger (1G, 3A), Levis (1G, 2A) and Logan Stankoven (3A) combined for 10 points for the Blazers. Stankoven extended his point streak to 35 games.

Dylan Ernst made 23 saves on 27 shots to earn the win in net — his WHL-leading 29th of the season. Red Deer goalie Kyle Kelsey made 35 saves on 42 shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers were deadly on the power play, converting on four of five opportunities — including a pair early in the third that sealed the win. The Rebels scored once on two chances.

Announced attendance at the Peavy Mart Centrium was 5,534.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 34-10-4-2 on the season. They sit atop the WHL’s B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference, six points behind the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (39-9-1-1)

The loss moves the Rebels to 36-13-1-3 on the season. They lead the Central Division and sit second in the Eastern Conference, nine points behind the first-place Winnipeg Ice (42-7-1-0)

The Blazers are back in action on Sunday, when they will take on the Hitmen (23-23-5-2) in Calgary. They will then play the Oil Kings (8-41-3-0) in Edmonton on Monday before games in Swift Current, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

The club will be back on home ice on March 3, when the Kelowna Rockets (18-30-3-0) visit Sandman Centre.