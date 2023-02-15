Andrew Cristall scores four in return to Rockets lineup

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Andrew Cristall scores the second of his three goals Wednesday

If Andrew Cristall wasn't quite 100 per cent after a long injury layoff, it didn't show Wednesday night.

Cristall, inserted into the lineup Wednesday after missing 15 games with a lower body injury, registered his first career four-goal game in leading the Rockets past the Everett Silvertips 5-2.

It was the first four-goal game by a Rocket since Reid Gardner scored four in a playoff game six years ago.

The plan heading into the game Wednesday was to ease Cristall back into the lineup.

That plan went out the window in a hurry.

"That went out the window in a hurry. You spend a lot of time on the penalty kill, you're spending a lot of energy and obviously the results that come with it, you just have to keep putting me out there," said head coach Kris Mallette.

"He told me already he didn't play enough, jokingly of course. This kid just wants to go.

"The guys rallied behind it."

Despite the workload, Cristall said he felt good on the ice and after the final whistle.

"Once you are out there you just want to get playing," said Cristall.

"Mallie told me he was going to manage my minutes a little bit and settling in, but once I'm out there I want to go out and help the team. It's hard for me to sit and watch, I want to be on the ice."

Jari Kykkanen was also stellar, turning aside 41 shots including several spectacular saves over the opening 20 minutes when the Rockets found themselves in continual penalty trouble.

Kykkanen and the penalty killers did a great job all night killing off eight straight penalties before the Silvertips broke through in the dying seconds.

Scoreless after 20, Gabriel Szturc got the Rockets on the board early in the second sending a one-timer off a backdoor feed from Caden Price on a Rockets power play.

Cristall took over from there, registering the natural hat trick during the four goal second.

The first two came on one timers from the slot off feeds from Szturc. He completed the hat trick with a spectacular effort late in the period.

Cristall dug the puck out of a scrum along the end boards, skated toward to high slot and picked the top corner glove side.

He closed out the Rocket scoring with an empty net tally late in the game.

Szturc had three assists to go along with his goal while Price added a pair of helpers.

Jackson Berezowski, the Silvertips all-time leading goal scorer scored both goals for Everett.

Forward Ty Hurley also returned to the lineup after missing 16 games but, with six players still on the shelf, the Rockets were forced to play with 11 forwards and five defencemen.

The Rockets seemed to doge another injury bullet when Szturc had to be helped off the ice after crashing hard, fee first into the end boards. He left without putting much weight on his left leg.

But, the hockey Gods must have been smiling down as Szturc to the ice moments later.

The win snapped the Rockets four-game losing streak and more importantly moved them three points clear of Victoria in the fight for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

The Rockets continue their five-game homestand Saturday when the Portland Winterhawks come town.

They close out the homestand Monday afternoon against Tri-City.