Saskatoon scored twice in the third period to beat the Rockets 4-2 Saturday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor Former Rocket Trevor Wong in action Saturday

The Saskatoon Blades snapped a 2-2 with a pair of third period power play goals, skating away with a 4-2 victory Saturday at Prospera Place.

Jayden Wiens scored what proved to be the winner, tapping home a backdoor feed from Egor Sidorov at 8:36, then Jordan Keller scored his second when he dove headlong to push a loose puck over the goal line.

Despite the loss it was a gritty effort for a Rockets team reeling after allowing 21 goals the past three games including a 9-2 defeat Friday.

"I saw a level of compete and sacrifice I haven't seen in quite some time. Guys were throwing their bodies in front of lots of pucks," said head coach Kris Mallette.

"That's a real good hockey team across the room. They come with a lot of speed, the have a couple of 30-goal scorers. I thought for two periods - it probably didn't look pretty - but I like the compete within our group."

At the end of the day, Mallette said the Rockets were victimized by special teams, both the power play and penalty kill.

The Blades were handed seven power plays through the course of the evening, but were not able to capitalize until numbers six and seven.

They held the Rockets off the board on their four chances.

Gabriel Szturc scored both goals for the Rockets, including a shorthanded effort which tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period.

Adam Kydd did the work on that goal, stealing the puck at his own blueline, muscling through a check to initiate a two-on-one which Szturc converted.

The Rockets captain opened the scoring 35 second into the game. He grabbed a loose puck behind the net, curled to the front and calmly picked the short side past Austin Elliott.

Former Rocket Trevor Wong played give-and-go with Keller who beat Talyn Boyko five-hole to tie it. Conner Roulette converted a wild sequence to put the Blades up one.

Saskatoon peppered Boyko with 28 shots over the first 40 minutes, but the overage netminder was equal to the task, keeping the Rockets in it with save after save.

"The goaltending of late, regardless of what the score looks like has not been the issue," added Mallette.

"Yea, there's a couple I'm sure everybody would want back, but our group have made some ill advised decisions and that has ultimately cost us.

"Tonight, we gave ourselves a chance and Talyn was a very big part of it."

The Rockets have now dropped four in a row, with three tough US Division teams on the horizon to finish off this five-game homestand.

Everett come into town Wednesday, Portland Saturday then Tri-City for a Family Day Monday matinee.

The loss Saturday, coupled with Victoria's 6-2 win in Vancouver leaves the Rockets a single point up on the Royals in the battle for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Rockets do hold three games in hand.