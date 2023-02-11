Blazers score late, earn 5-4 buzzer-beater win over Cougars

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Matthew Seminoff scored the game-winning goal with eight seconds remaining Saturday at Sandman Centre as the Kamloops Blazers won their sixth straight with a 5-4 victory over the Prince George Cougars.

Seminoff (2), Fraser Minten, Connor Levis and Ryan Hofer were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Cole Dubinsky, Ondrej Becher (2) and Koehn Ziemmer scored for the Cougars.

The score was tied 3-3 when Hofer scored to give the Blazers the lead midway through the third. Ziemmer tied it back up a few minutes later, setting the stage for Seminoff’s game-winner at 19:52 of the final frame.

Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven finished with three assists apiece. Stankoven ran his point streak to 34 games.

Matthew Kieper made 39 saves on 43 Prince George shots to earn the win in net. Ty Young stopped 29 of 34 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers were 2-for-4 on the power play. The Cougars were scoreless on three chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,114.

With the win, the Blazers improve to 33-10-4-2 on the season, tops in the WHL’s B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference, six points back of the first-place Seattle Thunderbirds (38-9-1-1), who were also victorious on Saturday night.

The Blazers will now hit the road for a season-long six-game Eastern Conference road trip, vacating Sandman Centre for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which gets underway on Friday.

The club will be in action next on Friday in Red Deer against the Central Division-leading Rebels (36-12-1-3). Their next home game is slated for March 3, when the Kelowna Rockets (17-30-3-0) will pay a visit to Sandman Centre.