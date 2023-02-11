Four members of the Moose Jaw Warriors have been suspended indefinitely

Photo: Contributed

Four members of the Moose Jaw Warriors, two with connections to the Central Okanagan, have been suspended by the Western Hockey League.

The league office announced the suspensions in a brief one line news release Saturday afternoon.

"The Western Hockey League announced today that four Moose Jaw Warriors players – Connor Ungar, (21) Max Wanner, (19) Lynden Lakovic, (16) and Marek Howell – have been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into possible violations of team rules and the WHL Standard of Conduct policies," the release stated.

No other information was made available as to the nature of the violations or who would be conducting the investigation.

Lakovic is a Kelowna resident while Howell is the son of former Westside (now West Kelowna) Warriors head coach Mark Howell.