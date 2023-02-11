Western Hockey League announces indefinite suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors

Photo: .

The Moose Jaw Warriors will be without two of their key veterans and a pair of up-and-coming rookies for an undetermined number games pending an investigation into possible violations of team rules and the WHL Standard of Conduct policies.

Overage goaltender Connor Ungar, defenceman Max Wanner, defenceman Marek Howell and forward Lynden Lakovic have all been suspended indefinitely as the WHL conducts their investigation.

All four players missed the Warriors’ most recent contest, a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Wednesday, Feb. 8, meaning the situation took place prior to that contest.

Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger had no comment when contacted on Saturday afternoon, saying “the WHL has advised us and we’re not making a comment at this time."

The WHL Standard of Conduct covers a number of issues that have been a concern for the league in recent years, including racial and derogatory comments, bullying and harassment, social media and networking conduct, personal conduct detrimental to the WHL and diversity and inclusion so participants are respected, valued and welcomed at all times.

The Standard of Conduct states that all participants are obligated to report violations, and all participants are required to cooperate with investigations initiated by the WHL.

Forward Owen Berge (Northern Alberta Xtreme U18), defenceman Brady Ness (Edmonton Jr. Oilers U18 AAA) and goaltender Justen Maric (SJHL Battlefords) have been recalled by the team and will play Saturday night in Regina.