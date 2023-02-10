Blazers score four unanswered goals in come-from-behind win over Saskatoon

Photo: Alex Beckett

Cowabunga dudes!

It wasn't exactly superhero-like, but it was a comeback that would have made the cartoon turtles proud.

On a night when the Kamloops Blazers celebrated Nickelodeon Night with special edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jerseys, the players inside the sweaters channelled their inner turtles in a come-from-behind 5-2 win over the visiting Saskatoon Blades.

Trailing 2-1 after 20 the Blazers roared back with four unanswered goals over the final 40 to secure the victory.

Logan Bairos tied it with the lone goal of the second before Daylan Kuefler and Fraser Minten broke it open with goals 78 second apart late in the third.

Matthew Seminoff sealed it with an empty net goal with just over a minute left.

Olen Zellweger with his 17th of the year also scored for the Blazers. Logan Stankoven chipped in with a pair of assists.

Tied at two with less than eight minutes to go, Kuefler traced down the left wing, powered his way to the front of the net, dragged the puck across the crease and buried his 26th.

Dylan Ernst stopped 25 shots to earn the victory.

The Blazers get back at it Saturday night when they host the Prince George Cougars. The Cougars are coming off a 9-2 win in Kelowna Friday.