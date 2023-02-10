Rockets allow season-high nine goals in loss to Cougars

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The roller coaster ride that is the Kelowna Rockets season hit a new low Friday night - a three game winning streak now a distant memory.

The Rockets gave up a season-high nine goals Friday in a 9-2 loss at home to the visiting Prince George Cougars.

The game marked the third meeting between the two teams in a span of four days. The Cougars won all three by a combined 21-5.

Prince George jumped on the Rockets early, building a 3-0 lead before the game was eight minutes old.

The third goal spelled the end of the night for starter Talyn Boyko who gave way to Jari Kykkanen after allowing the three goals on just seven shots.

Kykkanen allowed six goals over the final 52:01.

The Cougars led 3-1 after one and 6-2 after 40 minutes.

Cole Dubinsky led the way for the Cougars with three goals and an assist. Chase Wheatcroft had two goals and an assist.

Blake Eastman, Caden Brown, Jaxsen Wiebe and Hudson Thornton also scored for the visitors.

Trea Johnson with his first as a Rocket and Carson Golder replied for the Rockets.

The one bright spot for the Rockets was the play of defenceman Landon Cowper. The 16-year-old defenceman picked up an assist in his WHL debut.

Cowper, who has been playing out of Kelowna's Rink Academy, was acquired by the Rockets at the trade deadline from the Prince Albert Raiders for a conditional fifth round Bantam pick in 2025.

Things don't get easier for the Rockets.

They'll entertain the Saskatoon Blades Saturday at Prospera Place.

The game represents the return of former Rocket Trevor Wong.

Wong was dealt to the Blades prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season for centre Colton Dach.