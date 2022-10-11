Colton Dach scored the winner in his long-awaited return to the Kelowna Rockets lineup

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/file Colton Dach scored the game winner for the Rockets Tuesday

Colton Dach is a difference maker.

He proved it Tuesday night.

Dach scored the game-winner in overtime in his season debut, leading the Kelowna Rockets to a 2-1 overtime win in Victoria.

The 19-year-old forward returned to the team last Friday following a long stint in the Chicago Blackhawks training camp, and a long recovery from a concussion suffered during a rookie camp tournament.

A minute into the three-on-three overtime, Dach picked the pocket of a Victoria defenceman attempting to vacate the defensive zone.

He curled toward the right faceoff circle and fired a shot off the far post and in past Tyler Palmer.

Turner McMillen with his second of the season scored the other goal for the Rockets, tipping home a pass from Nolan Flamand on a second period power play.

Victoria tied it later in the period when Justin Kipkie beat Jari Kykkanen who was making his sixth straight start to open the season.

Former Rocket Jake Poole earned his first point in a Victoria uniform with an assist on the Kipkie goal.

"That wasn't our best," said Rockets assistant coach Josh MacNevin during the post game radio broadcast.

"They play a style that stifles and makes you think you have time and you end up trying things you wouldn't normally do.

"It was one of those nights."

MacNevin credited Kykkanen with keeping the rockets in it with some key saves at key points in the game.

Kykkanen made 245 saves to earn the victory.

The same two teams will hook up again Wednesday night in Victoria.

Prior to heading out of the road trip, the Rockets named Dach the 27th captain in franchise history.