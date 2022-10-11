Goaltender Talyn Boyko inks entry level contract with the New York Rangers

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/file

The chances of Talyn Boyko returning to the Kelowna Rockets for his overage season have taken a dramatic hit.

The 19-year-old netminder inked a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL's New York Rangers Tuesday.

According to capfriendly.com, the standard deal would pay Boyko a $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 minor league salary for each of the next three seasons.

Boyko, was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL draft by the Rangers.

He is presently one of four goaltenders in the camp of the East Coast Hockey League's Jacksonville Icemen.

Boyko was named the Rockets MVP last season after posting a 28-12-4 record, a 2.79 goals against average and .913 save percentage.

He was named to the WHL second all-star team.

With a late 2002 birthdate, Boyko is eligible to return to the WHL for his overage season.